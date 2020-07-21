Graveside services for Mary L. Johnson, 95, Springfield, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Willow Springs City Cemetery, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Johnson passed away at 5:20 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at Glendale Gardens Nursing & Rehab.
She was born Sept. 25, 1924, at Weldon, Ill., to Bert Harrison Carr and Ruth Yochum Carr. She graduated from high school at Farmer City, Ill., in 1942. In 1943, she was married at West Plains, Mo., to Alfred Otto Siegrist, who preceded her in death in 1987.
Before her retirement, she worked at Singer Sewing Machine and Stephens College Gift Shop. She was a former member of the Methodist Church in Willow Springs and had attended Pomona Christian Church and Burnham Baptist Church.
She is survived by three children Gary Siegrist and wife Sharon, Springfield, Mo., Tom Siegrist, Willow Springs, Mo., and Ruth Hall and husband Bill, Springfield, Mo.; son-in-law Don Pruitt; nine grandchildren Jason, Matthew, Kent, Curt, Becky, Randy, Robert, Sandy and Sherry; and many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Her parents, one daughter Ginny Pruitt, two grandchildren Keith and Ronnie, and one brother, preceded her in death.
Mrs. Johnson will lie in state from 5 until 8 p.m. Monday, at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to any charity of choice and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
