While the threat of IRS-related scams can happen at any time, criminals often try to take advantage during unusual circumstances, such as the distribution of stimulus checks.
The Internal Revenue Service is warning citizens to be alert to fraud related to economic impact payments, including attempts by scammers to get relief check recipients to sign their check over to them, or provide personal information that can be used at a later date to file false tax returns using identity theft.
“Many Americans will soon receive an Economic Impact Payment from the United States government as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. Unfortunately, criminals use times like these to prey upon the most vulnerable members of our communities and honest taxpayers often become victims of scammers trying to cheat and steal,” said Special Agent in Charge Tamera Cantu, IRS Criminal Investigation, based in the Dallas Field Office.
Cantu said the IRS typically sees scams including aggressive phone calls telling taxpayers they owe money to the IRS that must be paid quickly through preloaded debit cards or wire transfers, often with threats of arrest, deportation in the case of recent immigrants, or suspension of business or driver’s licenses.
Cantu said these callers can be very convincing and sometimes alter the caller ID to make it appear the IRS is calling, and sometimes know a lot about their targets and may become hostile or insulting when the intended victim refuses to cooperate. Sometimes, a scam caller will tell the victim they have a refund coming in order get them to provide personal information, or leave an “urgent” message for the victim to call back.
The IRS will never call and request verification of payment details, Cantu said. Do not give out bank account, debit account or PayPal account information. Payments will be made by the IRS either by direct deposit or mailing a check to the taxpayer, depending on the method used when the latest tax return was filed.
Don’t have a conversation with the scammer, just hang up, Cantu advised. Variations on this scam include emails with links that take victims to websites that look like official IRS websites, requesting personal information in order to receive funds more quickly, or other methods of getting personal or bank account information.
Phishing, malware attacks and email solicitations are other common fraud tactics. The IRS does not initiate contact with taxpayers by email to request personal or financial information, Cantu said.
Direct deposits are beginning now, but COVID-19 stimulus checks aren’t expected to be sent through the mail for another few weeks.
About 15 days after the payment is made, the IRS will send a letter providing information on how the payment was made and how to report if the payment never showed up by direct deposit or mail. Officials with the IRS urge anyone who is unsure if letters received are legitimate to visit the IRS.gov website before responding to any correspondence that appears to be from the IRS.
Scammers may try to convince victims they owe a debt and suggest that it be paid with funds from the stimulus check, or to endorse a paper check and forward it to them.
Fake checks stimulus checks sent through the mail are also being reported, and checks that are in odd amounts, especially including cents, or checks including a request to call a number or verify information are fake, Cantu warned.
To report fraudulent activity, contact the IRS criminal investigations division at DallasFieldOffice@ci.irs.gov.
