Lehman Adkisson 

Graveside services for Lehman Rolland Adkisson, 91, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 10 a.m Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at Oak Lawn Cemetery under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Adkisson passed away at 11:18 p.m., Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at his home.
He was born April 2, 1929, at Gid, Ark., to Lewis G. Adkisson and Abbie Bruce Adkisson. Lehman attended schools at Mt. Pleasant, Ark. On May 7, 1949, he was married at Salem, Ark., to Glenda Virginia Wetzel, who preceded him in death on May 12, 2018.
Mr. Adkisson was a veteran, having served with the United States Army; he received several medals including Korean service medal with three bronze stars, United Nations service medal and good conduct medal. Mr. Adkisson worked at International Shoe Factory for 29 years, worked with Special Road District, Howell-Oregon Water District and was the owner and operator of West Plains Fence Company for 30 years, retiring in 1992. He enjoyed bluegrass music and was a founding member of HOBA Bluegrass Park. He enjoyed being outdoors and deer hunting. Lehman loved his family. Mr. Adkisson was a member of Victory Family Worship Center.
He is survived by four children Brenda Montgomery and husband David, Willow Springs, Mo., Ron Adkisson and wife Becky, Panama City Beach, Fla., Randy Adkisson and wife Charlotte, West Plains, Mo. and Robin Wray and husband Bart, Greenbriar, Ark.; seven grandchildren Erik Montgomery and wife Katie, Elaina Martin and husband Chad, Trevor Hatfield, Kendra Gleghorn and husband Chad, Nicholas Wray, Spenser Adkisson, and Jackie Holliman and husband Jeremy; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
His parents, wife and two sisters Lillian Brooks and Gladys Cooper preceded him in death.
Mr. Adkisson lay in state from 5 until 9 p.m. Wednesday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to HOBA Bluegrass Park and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.