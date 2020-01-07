Judge William (Bill) Ralph Hass passed away on Dec. 30, 2019, at the age of 83 years.
Bill was born on Jan. 28,1936, in Springfield, Mo., to Ralph L. Hass and Angie V. (Morse) Hass.
His childhood was lived happily in Thayer, Mo., and at the age of 17 he started dating the love of his life, Helen Jeanne Best. Bill graduated from Thayer High School in 1954, Southwest Missouri State College Springfield in 1958 and the University of Arkansas School of Law Fayetteville in 1962.
On Jan. 10,1959, he married Jeanne and to this union were born two daughters, Mary Helen and Melissa Anne, and one son, William Thomas. Bill and Jeanne shared nearly 61 years together.
After having served two years in the United States Army at Fort Hood, Texas, Bill began his legal career in 1964 in private practice with the Niblock Law Firm in Fayetteville, Ark. In 1967 Bill and his family moved to Little Rock for him to serve on the Arkansas Attorney General's staff.
Bill and Jeanne returned to Thayer in 1968 with Bill in the private practice of law and Jeanne operating Best Insurance Company. In 1990 Bill was elected the associate circuit judge for Oregon County, Missouri, the position he served in until 2003 at which time he retired from the full-time position of judge. Bill and Jeanne then moved to Springfield where he continued serving as a senior judge. He served as a part-time senior judge for the State of Missouri from 2003 until 2017 when he decided his physical health prohibited him from further service to the state.
Bill served as a member of the Junior Chamber of Commerce, Elks, Rotary, American Legion, and Lions Club. He was also a proud member of the Kappa Alpha Order since 1956. Bill was a member of the Arkansas Bar, Missouri Bar, 37th Circuit Bar Association, Springfield Metropolitan Bar Association and the Committee of Missouri Senior Judges.
He was an associate member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Springfield, Mo., and a member of All Saints Episcopal Church in West Plains, Mo.
Bill is survived by his wife Jeanne, two daughters and sons-in-law Mary and Jeff Schrag and Melissa and Tim Myers; one son William T. Hass; three grandchildren Andrea (Myers) Neph and husband Elliot, Ashley (Kimberling) Casad and husband Cameron, and Andrew Myers and wife Jaime; three great-grandchildren Ezra Neph, Lucy Neph and Merritt Casad; three cousins, Hannah R. (Plochberger) Gidcomb, Barbara (Plochberger) Martin, Cora Evelyn Morse; and a host of dear relatives from the Best family via his wife,Jeanne. Bill was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed a life well-lived, full of love and service to others.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, Wesley United Methodist Church in Springfield, Mo., under the care of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home and a celebration of life service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Hass-Darr Hall located on the campus of Missouri State University West Plains.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the 37th Judicial Circuit CASA in West Plains Missouri 417-255-2100, the William R. Hass Scholarship Fund at MSU-WP 417-255-7240 or to the charity of the donor's choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.