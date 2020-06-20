Windel Carroll

A memorial service for Windel Ray Carroll, Sr., 76, Pottersville, Mo., will be held at noon Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Spring Creek Community Church.
Mr. Carroll passed away at 10:37 a.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020, at his home.
He was born on July 16, 1943, at Clayton, N.M., to Newell and Mildred Carroll. On Sept. 15, 1960, he was married at Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Louise Evon Palmer, who preceded him in death on Jan. 29, 2020.
Mr. Carroll was a veteran, having served with the United States Marines. Before his retirement he owned an RV Service Center. Ray loved taking care of animals and ranching. He was a member of Spring Creek Community Church.
He is survived by three children Wil Carroll and fiancé Trudy David, Pottersville, Mo., Annette Morgan and significant other Juan Castro, Garden Dale, Texas, and Deneen Olson and husband Robert, Gillette, Wyo.; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one brother David Carter and wife Sonja, St. Louis, Mo.; several nieces and nephews; and special friends Frank and Judy Bell, Pottersville, Mo.
His parents, wife, one brother and four sisters, preceded him in death.
Arrangements are under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
