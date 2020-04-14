The latest learning packets from the West Plains R-7 School District are now available online at www.zizzers.org or may be picked up Tuesday at each district building.
Packets may be picked up from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at West Plains Elementary School, West Plains Middle School and West Plains High school, and from 4 to 7 p.m. at South Fork Elementary School.
“The West Plains School District has taken steps to ensure learning continues for students through the remainder of the school year. The learning plans listed are living documents and will be updated with new information as it becomes available,” said R-7 Director of Communications and Community Relations Lana Snodgras.
“We realize the classroom experience cannot be replicated and that Learning Plans are not a substitute for direct instruction," she added. "Still, we hope it will provide structure and normalcy, as well as continuity of learning and connection to our students.”
Anyone having problems making it to the schools during the designated pickup times may call 256-6155 for assistance.
Online packets for the week of April 6 are also still available online; read the pop-up message or click on the right arrow until you see the link titled “5 Day Learning Plan Information.”
Packets may be picked up from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at West Plains Elementary School, West Plains Middle School and West Plains High school, and from 4 to 7 p.m. at South Fork Elementary School.
“The West Plains School District has taken steps to ensure learning continues for students through the remainder of the school year. The learning plans listed are living documents and will be updated with new information as it becomes available,” said R-7 Director of Communications and Community Relations Lana Snodgras.
“We realize the classroom experience cannot be replicated and that Learning Plans are not a substitute for direct instruction," she added. "Still, we hope it will provide structure and normalcy, as well as continuity of learning and connection to our students.”
Anyone having problems making it to the schools during the designated pickup times may call 256-6155 for assistance.
Online packets for the week of April 6 are also still available online; read the pop-up message or click on the right arrow until you see the link titled “5 Day Learning Plan Information.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.