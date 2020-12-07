Bonnie Seilhan 

Graveside services for Bonnie Ruth Seilhan, 88, West Plains, Mo., were held at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Bailey Chapel Cemetery, Alton, Mo., under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Seilhan passed away at 3:35 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Brooke Haven Healthcare.
She was born July 28, 1932, at Alton, Mo., to Fred Sisco and Mary Lee Simpson Sisco. On Oct. 15, 1960, she was married at Reno, Nev., to Huey Seilhan. She worked as a supervisor of a uniform company for 20 years, a school bus driver and was a homemaker. Bonnie enjoyed gardening, rose gardens and macramé. Mrs. Seilhan was a member of Central Calvary Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband Huey Seilhan, of the family home; one sister Carolyn Owens, Belle, Mo.; and her great-nieces and great-nephews Lavonda Lawson and husband Johnny, Rolla, Mo., Donnie Owens and wife Maria, California, Mo., Mike Sisco and wife Stephanie, Alpena, Ark., and Lisa Cofield, Alpena, Ark.
Her parents, one brother Delmar Sisco and one niece Debbie Rocha preceded her in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bailey Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
