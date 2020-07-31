Ozark County Health Department Director Rhonda Suter has announced that county's fifth and sixth cases of confirmed COVID-19.
On Tuesday, Suter reported the department was notified of the fifth case, and the sixth case was announced Wednesday. Both patients are said to be in isolation, with close contacts notified.
The first of the two patients does not work in the county and has not been out in the community, said Suter, and the second is employed outside of Ozark County and is believed to have been exposed through work-related activity.
The Douglas County Health Department received reports of five confirmed and nine probable cases of coronavirus infection Wednesday, bringing the county's total active cases to 40 and cumulative cases to 79, 59 of which are confirmed.
Three patients are currently hospitalized.
"We have seen dramatic increases of cases over the past couple of weeks and cannot stress enough to avoid nonessential activities involving large groups of people," said officials, reminding the public to avoid "the three C's": crowded places, close contact settings, and confined and enclosed spaces.
A confirmed case is defined by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as detecting SARS-CoV-2 RNA in a clinical specimen known as a PCR, officials explained. The CDC has three definitions for a probable case: meets clinical criteria and epidemiological evidence (no positive lab results), detection of specific antigen (antibody-positive) in a clinical specimen and meets clinical criteria or epi evidence, or meets vital records criteria with no positive lab test.
County officials added their definition of "recovered" is the resolution of fever, improvement of respiratory symptoms and 14 days have passed since the onset of symptoms.
MISSOURI
Positive tests: 48,834.
10,000+: St. Louis County.
5,000-9,999: Kansas City.
2,500-4,999: Jackson, St. Charles, St. Louis City.
1,000-2,499: Boone, Buchanan, Greene, Jasper, Jefferson.
500-999: Cape Girardeau, Cass, Clay, McDonald, Newton.
100-499: Adair, Audrain, Barry, Butler, Callaway, Camden, Christian, Cole, Dunklin, Franklin, Howell, Johnson, Joplin, Laclede, Lafayette, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marion, Mississippi, Moniteau, New Madrid, Nodaway, Pemiscot, Pettis, Platte, Polk, Pulaski, Saline, Scott, St. Francois, Stoddard, Sullivan, Taney, Warren, Webster.
50-99: Andrew, Barton, Benton, Bollinger, Carroll, Clinton, Cooper, Douglas, Gentry, Harrison, Henry, Miller, Morgan, Phelps, Pike, Randolph, Ray, Stone, Washington, Wright.
25-49: Bates, Caldwell, Cedar, Crawford, Dallas, DeKalb, Howard, Lewis, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Montgomery, Osage, Ripley, Shannon, Ste. Genevieve, Texas, Vernon.
10-24: Atchison, Carter, Chariton, Dade, Daviess, Gasconade, Grundy, Hickory, Iron, Madison, Maries, Monroe, Oregon, Ralls, Reynolds, Scotland, Shelby, St. Clair, Wayne.
Deaths: 1,233.
ARKANSAS
Positive tests: 41,759
5,000-7,499: Washington.
2,500-4,999: Benton, Pulaski.
1,000-2,499: Craighead, Crittenden, Faulkner, Hot Spring, Jefferson, Lincoln, Pope, Sebastian, St. Francis.
500-999: Garland, Johnson, Lee, Mississippi, Saline, Sevier, Yell.
100-499: Arkansas, Ashley, Boone, Bradley, Carroll, Chicot, Clark, Clay, Cleburne, Columbia, Conway, Crawford, Cross, Desha, Drew, Franklin, Grant, Greene, Hempstead, Howard, Independence, Lawrence, Little River, Logan, Lonoke, Madison, Miller, Nevada, Phillips, Poinsett, Polk, Randolph, Union, White.
50-99: Baxter, Cleveland, Dallas, Jackson, Newton, Ouachita, Pike, Prairie, Sharp, Stone, Van Buren.
25-49: Fulton, Izard, Lafayette, Monroe, Perry, Scott, Searcy.
10-24: Marion, Montgomery, Woodruff.
Deaths: 442.
Source: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Arkansas Department of Health.
