ALL A’S
First grade: Dominic Anderson, Haven Huber, Brinnion McFarland, Violet Milhon, John Sutherland and Isaac Wilson.
Second grade: Maylee Adams, Lyla Anderson, Dylan Conner, Rystin Cotter, Autumn Cozad, Kyra James, Eden Olson, Harper Rowden, Kella Smoot and Travis Wilson.
Third grade: Westin Grass and Lily Milhon.
Fourth grade: Elijah Olson.
Fifth grade: Payton James and Bailee Schaffner.
Sixth grade: Carson Cadenbach.
A/B HONOR ROLL
First grade: Kadence Brewer, Stella Burrow, Brilynn Dunaway, Neala Grossner, Lilyana Hodges, hoyt Lund, Maisellyn Wheat and Eastyn Worsham.
Second grade: Paislee Cowgill, Zipporah Garner, Case Golden, Raiden Hoke, Remington Mackey, Charlotte Schaffer, Camden Wilson, Preslee Winter, Marlee Wray and Bayler Wright.
Third grade: Adalynn Frazier, Kealan Gaines, Zeruiah Garner, Tanner Hickman, Payton Hutson, Kylie Jennings, Alexis Kirk, Bryan Maclin, Della Peat, Mayce Pickering, Drake Rogers, Braylynn Snyder and Willow Vacante.
Fourth grade: Carl Auer, Jace Dillinger, Mitchell Guyer, Isabelle Richardson, Kayleighann Rodriguez and Jett Short.
Fifth grade: Landon Bynum, Josiah Flemon, Ryleigh Golden, Braxton Howell, Alexander Lowrie, Christian McMillan, Maggie Perryman, Arizona Rodriguez, Mattix Rowden, Xander Sartin, Justice Steward and Shelbie Williams.
Sixth grade: Ayrianna Allen, Aden Bynum, Audrie Comstock, Avery Rogers, Loren Todd, Shayden Waltrip and Buford Winstead.
