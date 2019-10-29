Kenneth Walter Patton was born Oct. 19, 1965, to Bobby Wayne Patton and Florine Joyce (Nichols) Patton in Crockett, Texas. He went to be with Christ in Paradise Oct. 26, 2019.
He was survived by his wife Julia Denise (Collins) Patton; his mother-in-law Vernetta Collins; four brothers-in-law Craig Collins and wife Georgia, Loren (Don) Collins and wife Amy, Glen Collins, Bryan Collins; and several nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two siblings Carolyn Marie (Patton) Poland and Bobby Wayne Patton Jr., his father-in-law Loren Donald Collins and brother-in-law George Poland.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 31, 2019 at West 160 church of Christ.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the American Diabetic Association at diabetes.org under “For memorials and honorariums.”
