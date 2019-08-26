In recognition of Labor Day, the West Plains Daily Quill office will be closed Monday. Normal business hours will resume Tuesday and the Tuesday edition of the Quill we be published on schedule.
Volunteers with AmVets, scouting groups and fire departments will raise flags Friday afternoon around the Howell County Courthouse. The flags will remain hoisted until Sept. 12, in honor of 9/11, said AmVets Post 98 Commander Doyle Bradshaw.
Area post offices will be closed Monday and no mail will be delivered. Customers can still access their postal boxes in the lobby.
Other closings include city hall, Howell County offices, Howell County Health Department, West Plains Public Library, driver’s license offices, the West Plains Senior Center and West Plains R-7 and surrounding rural schools.
There will be no classes and offices will be closed Monday at Missouri State University-West Plains.
Household trash usually picked up Mondays in West Plains will be collected Tuesday. No other routes will be affected.
