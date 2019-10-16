Grizzly fans making plans to attend the Oct. 30 Missouri State University-West Plains Grizzly Volleyball game, are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items with them to the game.
Members of the Student Government Association (SGA), Student Nurses Association (SNA) and Phi Beta Lambda student business organization are collecting the items for Samaritan Outreach Center in West Plains.
Organizers said examples of some of the foodstuffs needed include canned soup, stews, macaroni and cheese, tomato sauce, noodles and canned vegetables.
Paper towels or disposable gloves used for serving food at the local homeless shelter also would be appreciated, organizers said, and monetary gifts will be accepted.
Those who bring one or more items will receive a draw-string bag, organizers said.
The Grizzlies will host East Central College from Union in a Missouri Community College Athletic Conference (MCCAC) game. The game will get underway at 6:30 p.m. at the West Plains Civic Center.
For more information about the food drive, email KirstenMcGaughey@MissouriState.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.