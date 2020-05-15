The annual Decoration Day celebration will be held May 23 at the Jolliff Cemetery in Rover.
A meeting will be held at 11 a.m. at the cemetery.
The cemetery is on Oregon County Road 338 in Rover.
Updated: May 15, 2020 @ 4:05 am
