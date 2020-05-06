West Plains, MO (65775)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.