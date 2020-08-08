Graveside services for Edward M. Wright, 76, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery with Brother Dan Duncan officiating under the direction of Carter Funeral Home, West Plains.
He was born the son of the late Joseph Elbert Wright and Gertrude Madge Camp Wright on Oct. 9, 1943, in Fort Scott, Kan., and died Aug. 5, 2020, in West Plains, Mo.
He was united in marriage May 14, 1961, in Koshkonong, Mo., to Barbara Phipps, and they have been happily married for 59 years
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Phipps Wright, of the home, West Plains, Mo.; four children Paul Wright, Thayer, Mo., Christy Wright, Springfield, Mo., Joe Wright, Thayer, Mo., and Becky Craig, West Plains, Mo.; five grandchildren Ethan Wright, West Plains, Mo., Hannah Wright, West Plains, Mo., Johnny, Christopher and Timothy Wright, all from the state of Missouri; one brother-in-law Darrell Phipps, Thayer, Mo., and several nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members, as well.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son-in-law John Craig; two brothers Harold and Elbert Wright; three sisters Marianita Lawrence, Virginia Wright and Joan Bacon.
He was a minister of the gospel for many years. He loved the Lord and was always reading his Bible and praying. God was number one in his life. He and Barbara loved to sightsee. He was a hard worker in all of his many endeavors in life.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Gideon's or Compassion Link and can be left at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Howell County, Mo., under the direction of Carter Funeral Home Inc., West Plains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.