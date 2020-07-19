Two West Plains men are each charged with stealing more than $25,000 after a March break-in at JCPenney and the alleged theft of almost $115,000 worth of jewelry.
A warrant has been issued for Shane L. Collins, 33, Prospect Street, also charged with second-degree burglary. Joseph L. Newton, 55, Utah Street, has been taken into custody and is being held with $50,000 bail, according to court documents.
Detective Bryan Brauer with the West Plains Police Department, in a report submitted to prosecutors, said officers responded to JCPenney on March 24 to find a large rock had been thrown through a window on the south side of the business. After the store was entered by officers, it was discovered the jewelry display had been damaged and numerous pieces of jewelry had been stolen.
When store video surveillance was reviewed, it reportedly showed a man walking to the business at 1:52 a.m. that morning, breaking the glass and entering at 1:53, and leaving at 1:54, running eastbound.
A jewelry audit conducted by JCPenney asset protection showed 88 pieces of jewelry were stolen, valued at $114,824.84. An inventory list of the missing jewelry and photos was provided to law enforcement.
The same morning the burglary was discovered, an employee of Rickie David Jewelers told police Collins had been there attempting to sell two rings with price tags attached with a value of $5,000 each. The business owner reportedly stated Collins told him he could “hook him up” with a lot more jewelry if he didn’t report the transactions.
The owner then said he took photos of the rings and told Collins he believed they were stolen before telling him he wasn’t interested in buying them before reporting the incident and providing police with photos of the rings. The day after the burglary, Newton allegedly contacted Brauer about the incident, telling him he saw Collins with a large amount of jewelry, including a ring with a $12,000 price tag, and that Collins had talked about throwing a rock through a window.
When asked, Newton reportedly denied getting any of the rings from Collins. When Collins was questioned by police, he allegedly denied breaking into JCPenney. According to police, Collins admitted to trying to sell two rings to Rickie David Jewelers, but said they were fake and he threw them away.
On March 31, Brauer reported he received a Leadsonline hit showing that Newton sold a yellow gold and diamonds ladies ring set to Smart Pawn and Jewelry in Austin, Texas. The detective obtained a photo of the ring and forwarded it to JCPenney asset protection, who confirmed it was one of the rings stolen in the burglary, and had a value of $1,499.98.
The same day, Brauer spoke with Newton, who reportedly again denied receiving any jewelry from Collins and said he was in Texas helping his mother move and would be back in a week, adding he had gotten permission from his probation officer to do so.
On April 14, Newton called Brauer and reportedly admitted he hadn’t been honest with him, that he did get two rings from Collins worth about $1,500 each and he had sold one of them to a pawn shop in Texas.
Newton reportedly also said he would return the other ring when he came back to West Plains the following week, but on April 20, Brauer received another Leadsonline hit, showing that on April 13, Newton pawned a second yellow gold and diamond lady's ring, this time to Top Cash Pawn in Austin.
In court documents, Brauer went on to report several attempts to contact Newton by phone since April 13 had been unsuccessful, but searches conducted on Leadsonline indicated Newton had numerous pawn tickets in the Austin area through June 2, showing he was still there on that date.
When Brauer contacted Newton’s probation officer on June 8 and informed him Newton was a suspect in the investigation, the probation officer reportedly told Brauer he was unaware Newton was out of state, adding Newton had not reported in person since November 2019.
Newton was convicted in 2015 of two counts of possession of a controlled substance, handed a five year suspended execution of sentence and five years supervised probation. In 2018, court records show, he entered an Alford plea on a 2016 charge of distribution of a controlled substance and handed an eight year suspended execution of sentence with five years supervised probation.
An Alford plea is a plea in which the defendant does not admit guilt but admits there is likely enough evidence for a jury to come to a conclusion of guilt.
He was already awaiting trial on 2020 charges of second-degree assault, armed criminal action and possession of a controlled substance, according to court records.
In 2012, Collins was convicted of four counts of second-degree burglary and sentenced to seven years in prison and is awaiting trial on a 2018 charge of possession of a controlled substance and a 2019 charge of forgery, according to court records.
