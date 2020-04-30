The Howell County Commission will meet at 10 a.m. today in the conference room on the second floor of the county office building, 35 Court Square in West Plains.
Commissioners plan to meet with County Clerk Kelly Waggoner for an application conference and then at 11 a.m., with Robbie Crites of the 37th Judicial Circuit Family Court for an amended grant conference.
An amended amendment of Resolution 2020-R01 will be up for review and approval, and bids for Emergency Operations Center computers will be opened for review and consideration.
Accounts payble will be approved and guests recognized.
The county commission typically meets each Monday and Thursday.
