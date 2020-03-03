The Ozark County Extension Center will offer a free class on cooking, nutrition and budgeting from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays beginning April 1 and running through May 6. Sessions will be held at First Christian Church, 301 U.S. 160 in Gainesville.
Participants must commit to attend the entire course. Topics covered will include cooking tips and techniques; tips for proper food safety, storage and sanitation; nutrition information for the whole family; budgeting to stretch food dollars and maximize resources; tips to get family members to try new foods; and shopping healthfully on a limited budget.
A bag of free groceries will be provided to participants each week to prepare on of that week’s lessons at home. Lessons will feature hands-on learning and group discussion with instructors.
A graduation certificate, recipe book and other freebies will be provided upon completion.
The classes are sponsored by the University of Missouri Extension, Operation Food Search and No Kid Hungry, and funded in part by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Supplemental Nutrition Program.
To register call the Ozark County Extension office, 417-679-3525, or email johnsontephanie@missouri.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.