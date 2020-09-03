Brenda Guilliams

A celebration of life service for Brenda Elaine Guilliams, 68, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Rubydoo’s Vintage Events, 9240 County Road 9190, West Plains, Mo., under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Brenda passed away at 10:23 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at her home.
She was born Oct. 18, 1951, at Risco, Mo., to Dewey “Duane” Hensley and Marie Sawyer Hensley. On Nov. 14, 1970, she was married at West Plains to James “Jim” Guilliams.
Brenda was the office manager for over 30 years at Jones Eye Center, a job that she loved and was very committed to. She loved spending time with her family and the outdoors; her grandkids were her life. She hated to cook! Her beautiful smile will be missed by all.
She is survived by her husband Jim Guilliams, of the family home; three children Mary Ann Kenslow and husband Scott, West Plains, Sarah Janchyshyn and husband Michael, Greenwood, Mo., and James Adam Guilliams and wife Allison, New Market, Ala.; seven grandchildren Isaac, Avery, Caleb, Connor, Addison, Heidi and soon-to-be James David; her mother Marie Hensley, West Plains; one sister Lois Frazier and husband Rick, West Plains; and many nieces and nephews.
Her father preceded her in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, Cystic Fibrosis of West Plains or Shriners, and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775.
Because of Brenda’s big heart and concerns for others, feel free to wear a mask and social distance at your own discretion. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
