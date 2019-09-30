Two men died as result of injuries suffered in a crash at 12:10 p.m. Saturday on Highway 19 one mile south of Winona, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Cpl. J.S. Cunningham, Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported James C. Fears, 52, of Doe Run in Iron County, was the driver of a northbound 1997 Ford pickup that traveled off the right side of the road, overcorrected, traveled off the left side of the road, and overturned, throwing him from the vehicle.
Fears’ passenger, Dale T. Weber, 61, Winona, was also thrown from the vehicle.
The report shows both men were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash and were pronounced dead at 12:26 p.m. by Dr. Fraizier at Mercy St. Francis Hospital in Mtn. View.
Cpl. Cunningham was assisted at the scene by Tpr. M. Barron, Sgt. T.G. Pulley, Shannon County deputies, fire fighters and first responders.
The deaths mark the 32nd and 33rd fatalities this year in the nine-county Troop G area compared to 32 in the same time frame in 2018.
