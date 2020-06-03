The West Plains City Council will hold a special meeting at 3:30 p.m. today in the West Plains City Hall, 1910 Holiday Lane.
The council will recognize guest Jodi Purgason who will speak about the closure of the Aquatic Center.
Action items on the agenda include the municipal pool, the employee compensation study, community grant recommendations and utility cut-offs.
The next regular city council meeting will be June 22.
