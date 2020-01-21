The State Department of Economic Development will hold a public information meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 29 in the West Plains Civic Center’s Redbud Room, 110 St. Louis St.
The meeting is intended to inform the public about Community Development Block Grant flood mitigation. State officials will discuss mitigation efforts related to affordable housing, property buyouts and planning. Representatives from South Central Ozark Council of Governments and the city of West Plains will be there to answer any questions people may have after the meeting, said SCOCOG Director Cody Dalton.
During a special meeting in October 2019, the West Plains City Council approved the floodplain buyout zones to be included within an application for CDBG disaster relief funds of up to $13 million for the West Plains area.
The funds were made available to the city as a result of the catastrophic April 2017 flood.
In August, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development released the rules for how states can use CDBG mitigation funds and released $41.5 million to Missouri.
HUD allocated the money for Missouri under the condition that at least half the funds be spent to benefit areas affected by the 2017 floods and be used for activities that benefit low- and moderate-income residents.
Local governments, business, residents and community members are encouraged to share feedback on how mitigation funds can help the most people and protect the most at-risk areas.
Comments can be submitted by email at www.mocdbg-mit@ded.mo.gov.
