Of 3,130 students and staff in West Plains R-7 School District, 12 tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 between Sept. 28 and Saturday, and 33 others were in quarantine due to exposure to a known positive case, according to the district’s dashboard.
Two West Plains Elementary and South Fork Elementary students/staff each are among the confirmed cases, one West Plains Middle School student/staff and seven high school students/staff. Those quarantined include 11 each from West Plains elementary and middle schools, seven from South Fork and 14 from the high school.
South Central Career Center reports no positives or close contacts.
The weekly dashboard can be seen at www.zizzers.org by selecting “COVID19 INFORMATION” at the top of the page.
MISSOURI
Total COVID-19 cases: 135,651.
20,000+: St. Louis County.
10,000-19,999: Kansas City.
5,000-9,999: Greene, Jackson, St. Charles, St. Louis City.
2,500-4,999: Boone, Jefferson.
1,000-2,499: Buchanan, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Cass, Christian, Clay, Cole, Franklin, Jasper, Johnson, Joplin, McDonald, Newton, Pettis, St. Francois, Taney.
500-999: Barry, Butler, Callaway, Dunklin, Howell, Laclede, Lafayette, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marion, Miller, New Madrid, Nodaway, Pemiscot, Perry, Phelps, Platte, Polk, Pulaski, Saline, Scott, Stoddard, Stone, Warren, Washington, Webster.
100-499: Adair, Andrew, Audrain, Barton, Bates, Benton, Bollinger, Caldwell, Carroll, Carter, Cedar, Clinton, Cooper, Crawford, Dallas, Daviess, DeKalb, Dent, Douglas, Gasconade, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Henry, Hickory, Howard, Lewis, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Madison, Mississippi, Moniteau, Morgan, Oregon, Osage, Ozark, Pike, Ralls, Randolph, Ray, Ripley, Shannon, Ste. Genevieve, Sullivan, Texas, Vernon, Wayne, Wright.
50-99: Atchison, Chariton, Clark, Dade, Holt, Iron, Knox, Maries, Monroe, Montgomery, Shelby, St. Clair.
25-49: Mercer, Putnam, Reynolds, Schuyler, Scotland.
10-24: Worth.
Deaths: 2,236.
ARKANSAS
Total COVID-19 cases: 88,071.
10,000+: Washington.
7,500-10,000: Pulaski.
5,000-7,499: Benton.
2,500-4,999: Craighead, Faulkner, Jefferson, Sebastian.
1,000-2,499: Chicot, Crawford, Crittenden, Garland, Hot Spring, Independence, Lee, Lincoln, Lonoke, Mississippi, Pope, Saline, Sevier, St. Francis, White, Yell.
500-999: Boone, Carroll, Columbia, Greene, Howard, Johnson, Lawrence, Miller, Phillips, Poinsett, Union.
100-499: Arkansas, Ashley, Baxter, Bradley, Clark, Clay, Cleburne, Cleveland, Conway, Cross, Dallas, Desha, Drew, Franklin, Fulton, Grant, Hempstead, Izard, Jackson, Lafayette, Little River, Logan, Madison, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Nevada, Newton, Ouachita, Perry, Pike, Polk, Prairie, Randolph, Scott, Searcy, Sharp, Stone, Van Buren.
50-99: Woodruff.
25-49: Calhoun.
Deaths: 1,447.
Source: Local health departments, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Arkansas Department of Health.
