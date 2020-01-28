Graveside services for Kathy Ann Sanders, 61, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Ball Cemetery, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Ms. Sanders passed away at 6:45 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Brooke Haven Healthcare.
Visitation will be held from 7 until 8 p.m. Thursday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.