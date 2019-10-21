A storm system producing severe weather late Sunday and early Monday morning stretched from Panola and Dallas, Texas, where the only confirmed tornadoes were reported, to St. Louis.
Sirens were sounded at about 2:30 a.m. in West Plains after the National Weather Service issued tornado warnings for counties throughout south central Missouri.
Area counties affected include Ozark, Douglas, Howell, Texas and Shannon.
High winds started causing damage at about 2 a.m. in the Dora, Sycamore and Gainesville areas in Ozark County, lasting until about 3:15 a.m., according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
Most damage reported in Ozark County occurred near Sycamore and Dora.
Ozark County emergency management reported to NWS in Springfield that a barn was reportedly blown down and a member of the public reported the wind took roofs off of two barns about four miles north northwest of Sycamore.
Law enforcement reported a tree down at the intersection of H Highway and County Road 337, two miles east of Sycamore, and four miles northwest of Sycamore, the Ozark County emergency management team reported a large tree was downed on a home and at least seven others downed on the same property.
Dora School was closed Monday due to downed power lines and trees. Two miles west of Dora, emergency management reported a tree blown onto a house, and a mile north of the community, another tree was blown across Highway 181.
In Douglas County, wind damage causing a roof to be blown off of a barn on EE Highway was reported at 2:25 a.m. about five miles northeast of Vanzant by firefighters. About a mile northeast of Vanzant, Douglas County emergency management reported many trees blown down on Highway 95.
As the storms tracked northeast through Howell County, high winds were reported at about 2:35 a.m. five miles east southeast of Willow Springs, where numerous trees were downed and a house and outbuildings damaged on a single property near Hutton Valley.
Another report indicated damage at about 2:39 a.m. northeast of Pomona, and at 2:55 a.m., Howell County emergency management reported a mobile home blown off of its foundation about five miles southeast of Willow Springs. Gusts were measured at 45 mph in Willow Springs and 56 mph at Pomona, and one-inch hail was reported five miles south and southeast of Pomona at about the same time.
Emergency management also reported to NWS a tree was blown across Highway 17 about four miles southwest of Mtn. View.
The National Weather Service also reported that in Texas County, wind damage was reported at about 2:48 a.m. four miles north northwest of Licking, causing extensive outbuilding damage, and at about 3:15 a.m. in Shannon County, wind damage involving numerous downed trees of various sizes was reported at Eminence and Winona.
Texas County emergency management officials reported shortly after 3 a.m. that 420 homes in the county were without power.
Just before 6 a.m. Monday, White River Valley Electric Cooperative, which serves Ozark and Douglas counties, along with three other counties, reported 1,300 customers without power due to the storms. By noon, that number was down to 350.
“Even though that number may not seem like a lot, the outages are widespread and split between about 40 different cases,” said officials. “There was a lot of debris, downed poles and lines. Please remember to stay safe and out of the way, because they could still be energized and very dangerous.
Outages in the White River service area should be reported by calling 800-879-4056 or using the co-op’s SmartHub app.
Officials with Howell-Oregon Electric Cooperative (HOEC) reported at 6:30 a.m. Monday about 3,800 cooperative members were without power because of trees blown down by high winds, and possible lightning strikes, the two most common causes of outages.
At about 3:30 p.m., Member Communications Specialist Dakota Bates reported 1,754 members remained without power in the HOEC service area which includes Douglas, Howell, Oregon, Ozark, Shannon and Texas counties.
“Our crews are working diligently to safely restore power to our members, and as always, we appreciate the patience of our members during outages,” said HOEC Manager of Member Services Myles Smith.
In addition to HOEC crews, there are 20 Arkansas Right of Way personnel and 5 Pike crews assisting with power restoration. High winds coupled with saturated grounds caused trees from outside the right-of-way to fall onto lines causing the lines to fall to the ground, said Bates. As of Monday afternoon, the co-op reported it had 31 broken poles to repair.
Officials with HOEC also remind the public that downed power lines may be live and dangerous and should be avoided.
Outages must be reported directly to HOEC by calling 256-2131 or 1-888-HOE-POWER 24 hours a day, or on the cooperative website at www.hoecoop.org. They also reminded their Facebook page is not equipped to report outages.
