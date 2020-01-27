John D. Reyburn, Jr., age 65 of Carrollton, Mo., passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Life Care Center in Carrollton.
John was the son of John D. Sr. and Opal (Charles) Reyburn, born on Nov. 6, 1954, in West Plains, Mo. He was a 1973 Carrollton High School graduate. On May 4, 1979, he married Kim Loeffler in Sedalia, Mo.
He began his over the road trucking career which spanned from 1990 until his retirement in September of 2018, working for Schneider International, where he received the prestigious Three Million Miles Accident-Free Award.
John was a quiet, very humble man who loved his family dearly and in his spare time, enjoyed hunting waterfowl, especially geese and ducks, fishing and watching football and westerns. When not out on the road, he attended Southside Baptist Church, Carrollton, Mo.
John is survived by one daughter Rhonda Reyburn of Carrollton, Mo.; one sister Becky McGinness of Carrollton, Mo.; one brother Ed Reyburn of Carrollton, Mo.; three grandchildren Alyssa Richie, Grace Richie and Trey Richie; and Joe Shaver who John considered a grandson; two nephews Kurt Reyburn and wife Molly of Carrollton, Mo., and Keegan Reyburn of Carrollton, Mo.; four nieces Sarah Ashford and husband Mike of Sedalia, Mo., Elizabeth Judd and significant other Davy Brown of Tina, Mo., Kate McGinness of Carrollton, Mo., and Zella Reyburn of Carrollton, Mo.; as well as several great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents John Sr. and Opal Reyburn, his beloved wife Kim Reyburn and one brother Kurt Reyburn Sr.
The family received friends from 6 until 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Southside Baptist Church, 301 East Shanklin St., Carrollton, Mo.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Southside Baptist Church, with Pastor Duane Williams officiating.
Burial will be in Wharton Cemetery, Bosworth, Mo.
For those who would like to make a memorial contribution, the family respectfully requests they be made to H.E.L.P. Cancer Fund or Southside Baptist Church. They may be left at or mailed to Bittiker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 223, Carrollton, MO 64633.
Please share your condolences with the family by visiting www.bittikerfuneralhomes.com and click on the obituaries link.
