Sharon Kay Kerley Goode, age 78, passed away Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Brooke Haven Nursing home in West Plains, Mo. Sharon was born to George Oral Kerley and Adah May Silvertooth Kerley, Elizabeth Ark., on Dec. 18, 1942.
She grew up at her family farm on Norfork Lake. It was here she was instilled with a strong work ethic and enjoyed playing ball on Sunday afternoons and swimming with her brothers and sisters. After graduating from Viola High School in 1960, Sharon moved to Kansas City where she married Myron Douglas Atwater.
In 1965 Sharon moved to California where she worked for General Motors and raised her beloved son, Bryan. Later she and husband Sterling Goode moved back to Wentzville, Mo., where she continued to work and developed a love for golf and bowling. In later years Sharon moved back to West Plains, Mo.
She is preceded in death by her parents; four brothers O.G.Kerley, Richard Kerley, Keith Kerley and Dewayne Kerley; and three sisters Ozerah Friend, Nonda Wassmann and baby sister who passed at birth.
She is survived in death by one son Bryan and wife Angela Atwater; two grandchildren Shane and wife Sara Atwater, and Tiffany Atwater; three great-grandchildren Rocky, Gianna and Royal; four sisters Georgia Frost, Barbara Bozich, LaDonna Shelley and Ina Gay Lair; and many nieces and nephews all of whom adored her.
Sharon's family, friends and Christian faith was the center of her world. She will be remembered most for her ability to make everyone in her life feel loved. Sharon's family would like to express their appreciation to all of the staff at Brooke Haven Nursing Home. Your loving support and kindness toward Sharon was truly a comfort to her and her family.
At a later date to be determined, a memorial service will be held in her honor.
