Ahead of this fall's hunting season, the Missouri Department of Conservation offers several options for hunter education, including online class.
Anyone born after Jan. 1, 1967 who is hunting in Missouri during a firearms season or acting as a mentor to another hunter is required to have hunter education certification, unless exempt. MDC is offering all-online and blended formats to get that certification.
Missouri residents 16 and older may participate in the all-online option, which consists of an online course provided from an external source, not MDC, for a fee. It requires the passing of a final exam, but does not have a skills portion.
The blended option can be taken online, through a free self-study guide or in a classroom, and also requires a four-hour hands-on skills session with a multiple-choice final exam.
Skills sessions will be offered Aug. 31 at Poplar Bluff Junior High School and Sept. 26 at the MDC office in Ellington.
To register for a skills session or learn more about education options and requirements, visit mdc.mo.gov/huntereducation.
