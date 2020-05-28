Shannon County Health Center officials report they have confirmed the county's first case of COVID-19 in a 27-year-old woman.
According to the officials, the woman tested positive for the coronavirus that causes the illness Saturday after being sick for a couple of days. The illness is not believed to be travel-related and the patient is self-quarantined, they added.
Officials say there were no potential large-scale exposures to the public within the two days before the woman became symptomatic. All who were known to be in direct contact with the woman have been notified.
Officials are not disclosing where in Shannon County the woman resides.
Three tests for the virus are pending in that county.
The health center urges the public to take appropriate precautions including good hygiene, social distancing and limiting in-person interactions. Anyone who is sick, particularly with a fever and a cough, or shortness of breath, should stay home and contact a health care provider or urgent care center for guidance regarding symptoms and next steps.
The best tips for prevention are still social distancing and proper handwashing, say officials. Staying home if sick and avoiding close contact with others will help to limit any spread.
For more information, visit the DHSS website at www.health.mo.gov/coronavirus or the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
A statewide COVID-19 hotline also operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 877-435-8411.
