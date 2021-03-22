Donation to Honor Guard

The Ozark Spring Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) recently donated about $350 to the American Legion Post 23 of West Plains in support of the Honor Guard. The primary purpose for the Honor Guard is to provide funeral honors for fallen comrades and to guard national monuments. An Honor Guard may also serve as “guardians of the colors” by displaying and escorting the national flag on ceremonial occasions at official state functions. From left: Larry Ball, Stanley Taylor, DAR Regent Cindy Pirch, Harold Mathews and Phil Vance.

The monthly meeting of the Ozark Spring Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution will be held at 2 p.m. April 10 at the American Legion Hall, 1401 Bill Virdon Blvd. in West Plains.

The presentation, “Tombstone Care and Cleaning,” will be given by Marcia Moore. All are welcome to attend and bring a friend or someone interested in this subject.

“Please join us for an afternoon of fun and fellowship,” invite members. Those attending should bring their own drinks, as refreshments will not be served due to COVID restrictions. Social distancing and wearing of masks will be observed.

For more information about Ozark Spring Chapter NSDAR and its programs, visit www.mssdar.org or contact Chapter Regent Cindy Pirch at 1-417-629-4102 or Public Relations Chair Sherri Jolliff at 1-417-274-7518.

