The monthly meeting of the Ozark Spring Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution will be held at 2 p.m. April 10 at the American Legion Hall, 1401 Bill Virdon Blvd. in West Plains.
The presentation, “Tombstone Care and Cleaning,” will be given by Marcia Moore. All are welcome to attend and bring a friend or someone interested in this subject.
“Please join us for an afternoon of fun and fellowship,” invite members. Those attending should bring their own drinks, as refreshments will not be served due to COVID restrictions. Social distancing and wearing of masks will be observed.
For more information about Ozark Spring Chapter NSDAR and its programs, visit www.mssdar.org or contact Chapter Regent Cindy Pirch at 1-417-629-4102 or Public Relations Chair Sherri Jolliff at 1-417-274-7518.
