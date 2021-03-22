The Ozark Spring Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) recently donated about $350 to the American Legion Post 23 of West Plains in support of the Honor Guard. The primary purpose for the Honor Guard is to provide funeral honors for fallen comrades and to guard national monuments. An Honor Guard may also serve as “guardians of the colors” by displaying and escorting the national flag on ceremonial occasions at official state functions. From left: Larry Ball, Stanley Taylor, DAR Regent Cindy Pirch, Harold Mathews and Phil Vance.