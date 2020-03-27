Lawrence Goure

Lawrence Lee Goure, 67, Peace Valley, Mo., passed away at 7:03 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at his home.
He was born June 9, 1952, at Greeley, Colo., to Floyd Goure and Belva Ball. On Dec. 27, 1998, he was married at Las Vegas, Nev., to Linda Barry. Mr. Goure was the owner of Supreme Kitchen & Bath. He loved his family and enjoyed riding motorcycles and looking for antiques.
He is survived by his wife Linda Goure, of the family home; three children Shawn Goure, West Plains, Mo., Amy Batterton, Mtn. Home, Ark., and Claudia Leaver and husband Ken, Flippin, Ark.; his mother, Belva Trebilcock and husband Robert, Caulfield, Mo.; five grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; one brother Michael Goure and wife Annette, Koshkonong, Mo.; and one sister Karen Gruender, West Plains.
His father, one son Robert Goure and one brother Gary Goure preceded him in death.
