Funeral services for Kiara McKenzie Holden, 14, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at His Place House of Worship, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Kiara passed away Thursday evening, Jan. 23, 2020, at St. Louis Children's Hospital.
She was born June 13, 2005, at West Plains, Mo., to Galen Holden and Candie Snethern Holden. Kiara was an alumni at Glenwood Mustang Elementary and a freshman at West Plains High School. She loved to participate in many sports before she was diagnosed with acute B-cell leukemia.
Kiara was competitive in all aspects of life. She was a fighter and very strong. She was determined not to give up. Kiara lost her battle and in the same moment gained her ultimate victory on Jan. 23, 2020, at the age of 14 years old.
Kiara loved Jesus! She was an active helper and youth praise team member at her church. She loved her His Place church family. Kiara loved babies, crafting, hunting with dad, shopping with mom, playing PS4 and riding four wheelers with her brother, Barent. Many who came in contact with Kiara loved her.
She absolutely loved her medical teams and staff and affectionately loved her family and friends.
Kiara is survived by her parents Galen and Candie Holden; one brother Barent Holden, of the family home; one Mema Shirley Holden; two uncles Jeff Snethern and wife Anita, and Curt Snethern and wife Tammy; four aunts Charlotte Bray and husband Gene, Sherry Venneman and husband Jeff, Crystal Courtney and husband Trent, and Tonya Veith and husband Tim; 13 cousins, Dillin, Megan, Courtney, Caleb, Emily, Jessy, Ember, McKaylie, Creyton, Clayre, Stella, Daxton and Isla.
She is preceded in death by her Papa Ivan Clay Holden, her Papa J. C. Snethern, her Grandma Mary Snethern, her great-grandma Gracie Koonce and her cousin Little Paul Marshall.
Visitation services will be held from 6 until 8 p.m., Tuesday at His Place House of Worship. Burial will be in the Elk Creek Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to Friends of Kids with Cancer, and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
