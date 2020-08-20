The Willow Springs Board of Aldermen will hold a public hearing before its regular council meeting today at 5 p.m. in the Willow Springs City Council Chambers, 900 W. Main St.
The public hearing concerns a 2020 tax rate levy for the general tax and a public library tax. Both taxes would increase the overall city property tax.
The general tax rate would increase on assessed valuation of all property, personal and mixed from 51.7 cents per $100 to 52.1 cents per $100. The library tax rate would increase from 16.5 cents per $100 to 16.6 cents per $100.
After the hearing, the regular session of the city council meeting will be called to order.
The council will first approve the minutes of the July city council meeting, approve bills for payment, receipt of financial reports and receive reports from the department head and board of the YMCA.
Council members will then vote on approving the 2020 tax rate levy before voting on a conflict of interest ordinance.
The conflict of interest ordinance states that city officials and employees be independent, impartial and responsible to the people. The mayor or any member of the board of aldermen/city council who has a substantial personal or private interest, as defined by state law, in any bill shall disclose on the records of the nature of their interest and shall disqualify themselves from voting on any matters relating to this interest.
According to City Clerk Alicia Worley, this ordinance has to be renewed every two years and filed with the Missouri Ethics Commission.
The council is also expected to approve the appointment of Donald Worley as fire chief and Vance Farmer as assistant fire chief.
There will be discussion on the city cemetery, especially with regard to a proposal to add a natural cemetery option, which would allow for burial of the dead in a way that would not slow down decomposition.
City Administrator Beverly Hicks will give an update on Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding.
The council will discuss entering into an agreement with Guffey Properties to redevelop a section of property on East Main and North Cherry streets, the site of the old Willow Springs Motel, as part of local Tax Increment Financing (TIF). Areas eligible for TIF must contain property classified as “blighted,” “conservation” or an “economic development.”
The estimated total cost of the redevelopment project is $1.2 million with $869,250 to be covered by funded by TIF and the remaining costs to be privately financed. The estimated costs includes demolition, infrastructure improvements, new construction and other costs. According to the plan, a Family Dollar store will be built on the site.
There will also be discussion on adding “press questions” as a permanent agenda item to future city council agendas.
The council will move into executive session to discuss a personnel matter before adjourning for the evening.
