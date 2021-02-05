Simmons First Foundation of Simmons Bank has awarded a $25,000 grant to the Mtn. View Family Youth Center to help with upgrades to the center's heating and cooling system, which center Director Rick Baker says was probably installed in the ‘90s.
A history of the center provided by center officials notes it was founded in 1995.
“We've been struggling for some time with keeping, especially the gym, heated and cooled,” Baker says. “This upgrade will enable us to get the system in working order and be more efficient.”
The center provides day care each weekday during the school year and afternoon care during the summer. The facility hosts the Liberty Winter Shootout basketball tournament in its gym, and it is open for weekend skating sessions year-round. An event room is available to rent for birthday parties and other gatherings.
The center’s mission is to support the community and provide area youth with a safe and healthy place to learn and grow, officials said, who added the family of longtime supporter Van Smith, particularly Smith himself, felt the area's youth to be worth investing in. As his way of giving back to the community, Smith provided a great deal of support for the youth center during his lifetime. While the center has gone through a variety of organizational structures and leadership and financial ups and downs, it has continued to endure.
Mtn. View Family Youth Center and its services have become the primary organization that supports Mtn. View area youth and families, according to officials.
“By providing a wide range of services we strive to ensure our area youth have a safe, fun place to spend time with friends, opportunities to engage in team and leadership activities, as well as opportunities to learn and grow in both athletics and academics,” they add.
The center has set a fundraising goal of $34,000 total to finance upgrades to the heating and cooling system. To contribute, call 934-5437, or send an email to mvyouthcenter@gmail.com.
