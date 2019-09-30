The next monthly meeting of the Ozark Spring Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday in the community room of the West Plains Public Library, 750 W. Broadway.
The program will be a National Society DAR Women’s Suffragist Tea held following a presentation on the 19th Amendment given by Sue Walters. An amendment passed by Congress June 4, 1919, and ratified Aug. 18, 1920, the 19th Amendment granted women the right to vote, a right known as women’s suffrage.
All are encouraged to don their suffragist attire and bring a friend to the celebration.
It is not necessary to be a DAR member to attend meetings. Any woman older than 18 able to prove lineal descent from a Revolutionary War Patriot is eligible to join DAR and welcome to come and learn more about the organization.
For more information about Ozark Spring Chapter DAR and its programs, visit www.mssdar.org or contact Chapter Regent Cindy Pirch at 417-629-4102 or Public Relations Chair Sherri Jolliff at 274-7518.
