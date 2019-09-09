Mary Ida Lillian Newberry

Lillian Newberry was born Nov. 17, 1925, to Orville Rice and Lottie (Strong) Rice and died Sept. 7, 2019, at the age of 93 years, nine months and 12 days.
She married Sherman Newberry April 30, 1949. She was a member of the Church of Christ for well over 70 years.
Lillian is survived by three children Alfred Newberry and wife Diane, of Harrison, Ark., Kathleen Stephens and husband Larry, of Strafford, Mo., and Darrell Newberry, of Moody, Mo.; five grandchildren, Elizabeth Stephens of Los Altos, Calif.; Tim Stephens and wife Strausie of Springfield, Mo.; Rachel Smith and husband Taylor, of Joplin, Mo.; Hannah Newberry of Stillwater, Okla., and Mary Newberry of Harrison, Ark.; four great-granddaughters, Tara and Kira Pande of Los Altos, Calif., Rosie Smith of Joplin, Mo., and Ila Rose Stephens of Springfield, Mo.; and one sister Lenora Campbell of Mtn. Home, Ark. She also has many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband Sherman, her parents, two sisters and two brothers.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Moody Church of Christ, Moody, Mo.
Graveside services will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Moody Cemetery, with cousin Marvin Rickett officiating, under the direction of Carter Funeral Home Inc., West Plains.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society and can be left at Carter Funeral Home, West Plains.
