Between March 5 and March 12, the Wright County Health Department reported seven new cases of coronavirus infection, bring the total to date to 1,369.
Of those, six cases are known to be active and no one is hospitalized for complications.
The newest cases come after a two-week period in which one case of COVID-19 had been recorded.
The county has surpassed 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines given: with 159 more doses given last week, the total to date is 1,092.
MISSOURI
Total COVID-19 cases: 568,926.
Change in past day: 773.
75,000+: St. Louis County.
25,000-49,999: Greene, Jackson, Kansas City, St. Charles, St. Louis City.
10,000-24,999: Boone, Buchanan, Jefferson.
5,000-9,999: Cape Girardeau, Cass, Christian, Clay, Cole, Franklin, Jasper, Joplin, Pettis, Pulaski, St. Francois.
2,500-4,999: Barry, Butler, Callaway, Camden, Dunklin, Howell, Johnson, Laclede, Lafayette, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marion, Newton, Phelps, Platte, Polk, Saline, Scott, Stoddard, Stone, Taney, Warren, Washington, Webster.
1,000-2,499: Adair, Andrew, Audrain, Bates, Benton, Bollinger, Caldwell, Carroll, Cedar, Clinton, Cooper, Crawford, Dallas, DeKalb, Dent, Douglas, Gasconade, Grundy, Harrison, Henry, Howard, Lewis, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Madison, McDonald, Miller, Mississippi, Moniteau, Montgomery, Morgan, New Madrid, Nodaway, Osage, Pemiscot, Perry, Pike, Ralls, Randolph, Ray, Ripley, Ste. Genevieve, Texas, Vernon, Wayne, Wright.
500-999: Barton, Carter, Chariton, Clark, Dade, Daviess, Gentry, Hickory, Holt, Iron, Maries, Monroe, Oregon, Ozark, Shannon, Shelby, St. Clair, Sullivan.
Under 500: Atchison, Knox, Mercer, Putnam, Reynolds, Schuyler, Scotland, Worth.
Deaths: 8,364.
Change in past day: 6.
ARKANSAS
Total COVID-19 cases: 328,045.
Change in past day: 264.
25,000+: Benton, Pulaski, Washington.
10,000-24,999: Craighead, Faulkner, Saline, Sebastian.
5,000-9,999: Crawford, Crittenden, Garland, Greene, Jefferson, Lonoke, Mississippi, Pope, White.
2,500-4,999: Baxter, Boone, Carroll, Hot Spring, Independence, Jackson, Johnson, Lincoln, Miller, Poinsett, Sevier, St. Francis, Union, Yell.
1,000-2,499: Arkansas, Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Clark, Clay, Cleburne, Columbia, Conway, Cross, Desha, Drew, Franklin, Fulton, Grant, Hempstead, Howard, Izard, Lawrence, Lee, Little River, Logan, Madison, Marion, Ouachita, Phillips, Polk, Randolph, Sharp, Van Buren.
500-999: Cleveland, Dallas, Lafayette, Monroe, Montgomery, Nevada, Newton, Perry, Pike, Prairie, Scott, Searcy, Stone, Woodruff.
Under 500: Calhoun.
Deaths: 5,515.
Change in past day: 8.
Source: Local health departments and state COVID-19 dashboards.
