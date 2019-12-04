Ninth grade: Landun Allison, Kaiden Burgess, Devin Doverspike, Wyatt Frealy, Lauren Lewis, Nathaniel Mahnesmith, Sydney Roberts, William Smith and Savannah Willis.
Tenth grade: Bryan Burch, Adrianne Gastineau, Broke, Hice, Steven Oyler, Jacob Parrish, Spencer Spreutels and James Thompson.
Eleventh grade: Christopher Brashear, Abigail Braswell, Bobbi Busbey, Cheyenne Cavitt, Eavan Gardner, Tyra Gee, Bailey Humphreys, Megan Maffei, Kaylee Nelson, Callie Sturgeon, Breylon Walton and Samantha York.
Twelfth grade: Jade Bell, Destini Clark, Victoria Criswell, Sharee Gastineau, Logan Good, Lorna Howell, Hannah Johnson, Arionna Leslie, Devin McCall, Destiny Oyler, Alex Perez, Brianna Smith, Jordyn Stirewalt, Mary Beth Thompson, Bethany Warden and Savanna Welty.
