Play to be performed at Thomasville church
Pastor Scotty Harris and the Pine Hill Pentecostal Church congregation in Thomasville invite the public to attend a production of “The Gift of Forgiveness” by the Export Bible Institute of Export, Pa., at 6:30 p.m. today.
The church is located on Highway 99. For more information call 417-270-6575.
