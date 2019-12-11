Play to be performed at Thomasville church

Pastor Scotty Harris and the Pine Hill Pentecostal Church congregation in Thomasville invite the public to attend a production of “The Gift of Forgiveness” by the Export Bible Institute of Export, Pa., at 6:30 p.m. today.

The church is located on Highway 99. For more information call 417-270-6575.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.