Dixie Glasgow Himes

Dixie Lee Glasgow Himes, 80, West Plains, Mo., passed away at 6:54 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Ozarks Medical Center.
She was born May 25, 1940, at Melbourne, Iowa, to Lyle Watts and Florence Edwards Watts. Dixie was a devoted full time teacher at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. She loved caring for and teaching children and was an avid gardener.
She is survived by four children Linda Lanette Glasgow, LaGrange, Ga., Jamin Glasgow, Buffalo, N.Y., Timothy Glasgow, Bullhead, Ariz., and Keenan Glasgow, state of Iowa; one grandchild; three brothers Larry, Richard and Wayne Watts; one sister Debbie Watts; and her special friends and family, sister Phyllis Zeh, son Jacob Zeh, grandson Elijah Zeh; and several nieces and nephews.
Her parents and one sister Mary Ann Blessing preceded her in death.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
