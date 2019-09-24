West Plains, MO (65775)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 82F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 64F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.