Bids to renovate a courtroom in the Howell County Courthouse are due to the county commission by 11 a.m. Thursday. The bids are on the commission’s tentative agenda to be considered during the regular Thursday meeting, which begins at 10 a.m.
The meeting will be held in the Commission Room on the third floor of the county office building, 35 Court Square in West Plains.
In addition the considering the bids, commissioners are expected to approve an order designating County Road 1910 before moving into closed session to discuss legal matters.
Accounts payable presented to the commission will be approved and any guests attending will be recognized.
Items on the agenda are subject to change.
