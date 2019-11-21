James H Herbold, age 68, of Shelby Township, Mich., formerly of Thayer, Mo., died Nov. 9, 2019.
Funeral services for Mr. Herbold will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Thayer with Father Shoby officiating.
The family will receive friends at the Carter Funeral Home Chapel in Thayer from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday evening, Nov. 22, 2019.
Arrangements are under the direction of Carter Funeral Home in Thayer.
