Members of the Heart of the Ozarks Angus Association have announced an agricultural grant program established in the memory of board member Sam Kirkland, who was killed in a crash on Aug. 15 near Salem, Ark., at the age of 23.
Kirkland lived on his parent’s farm at Caulfield at the time of his death, the youngest of four sons, and had a livestock hauling business while helping his mother keep the family farm going after his father, Bob Kirkland, became disabled from Alzheimer’s disease.
The younger Kirkland was a 2014 graduate of Bakersfield High School and is believed to have been the youngest board member ever elected to the Heart of the Ozarks Angus Association. His mother Cindy recalls he was 21 or 22 at the time.
After his death she learned he made many donations to youth livestock auctions, she said.
“He was all about trying to help youth in agriculture,” she added.
The grant has a Feb. 15 deadline and is open to applicants ages 14 through 23 who live in south central Missouri and north central Arkansas, to be used for agricultural purposes. Application forms may be found at heartoftheozarksangus.com and mailed to Sam Kirkland Memorial Grant Application, c/o Cindy Kirkland, 1556 County Road 7320, Caulfield, MO, 65626.
Finalists will be decided in February and called for an interview with the grant committee. It is requested that the grant winner be available to receive the award in person on March 14 at the Heart of the Ozarks Angus Sale at the West Plains Regional Stockyards on north U.S. 63.
