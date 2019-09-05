The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will increase the prices for some nonresident hunting and fishing permits starting in 2020. Fees have not been raised in over a decade and adjustments are needed to help keep up with increasing costs of providing conservation programs and services around the state.
The price increases were given initial approval by the Missouri Conservation Commission at its May 23 meeting. As part of the rulemaking process, MDC asked for public comment on the changes during July. The commission then considered input received and approved the increases during its Aug. 23 meeting.
As of Feb. 29, 2020, one-day daily fishing permits will increase from $7 to $8; three-day daily fishing, from $21 to $24; and annual fishing from $42 to 49. Furbearer hunting/trapping, from $130 to $192; annual small game hunting, from $80 to $94; one-day daily small game, from $11 to $14; and three-day daily small game, from $33 to 42. Conservation order permits will go from $40 to $47; spring turkey hunting, from $190 to $224; and fall turkey hunting, from $110 to $130. Firearm deer hunting, archery hunting and managed deer hunting permits will all increase from $225 to $265.
Nonresidents account for nearly 100% of daily fishing permit purchases and daily small-game hunting permit purchases. As part of the changes, MDC will also limit daily fishing permits and daily hunting permits to one and three adys and eliminate daily fishing permits and daily hunting permits for other numbers of days, previously 2, 4, 5, 6 and 7 days.
MDC permit sales account for about 17% of the agency’s annual revenue and help fund numerous conservation efforts around the state. Other significant revenue sources include the Conservation Sales Tax at about 61% and federal reimbursements at about 16%. Sales and rentals, interest and other sources make up the remaining 6% of MDC revenue.
According to MDC, the average Missourian pays about $19 annually for conservation efforts through the department’s dedicated sales tax revenue. MDC receives no funding from property taxes, tickets or citations, or the state’s general revenue budget.
