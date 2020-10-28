Gary Wayne Bales was born on Jan. 5, 1948, in Mtn. View, Mo., to Lawrence and Gladys (Weller) Bales. He passed away at his home on Oct. 25, 2020.
Gary was united in marriage to Sharon Kaye Smith on March 27, 1971, and to this union three children were born.
Gary is preceded in death by his parents Lawrence and Gladys Bales, sister Wilma Grohs, brothers Charles, Lee “Butch,” Leroy Bales and infant brother Jimmy Dale Bales.
He is survived by his wife Sharon of the home; daughter Candi Counts; son Michael Bales (Amanda Reese); daughter-in-law Dolores Bales; son Micky Bales and wife Brenda; 11 grandchildren Logan, Coral, Jessmyn, Justice, Jacelyn, Malonnie, Miranda, Abbigail, Eli, Julie and Ashton; six great-grandchildren Layne, Ryker, Karstyn, Nevada, Crimson and Harlow; brother Tracy Bales of Mtn. View, Mo.; sisters Shirley Beard of Birch Tree, Joyce Snell of Lufkin, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Gary was a loving husband, father and Pa. He loved spending time with his family and also enjoyed his time in the outdoors. You could usually always find him at Grannie's, feeding the deer and birds or gardening.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Yarber Mortuary, Mtn. View, with Pastor Rick Plumlee officiating. Visitation was held Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. Condolences may be expressed at www.yarbermortuary.com.
