Jean Antoinette Rebecca Wisniewiski Irwin, age 65, of Pomona, Mo., passed away on Nov. 15, 2020. She was born Oct. 20, 1955.
Beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and niece. She will be deeply missed by her sons Christopher Harper, James A. Harper, Danny Lee Harper, Jr. and Jason Harper; eight grandchildren; sisters Eloisa Ann Wisniewiski, Rosemary Domino, Elizabeth Wisniewiski; brothers John P., Michael and David Wisniewiski; many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, an uncle and friends.
Per Jean's wishes, no services are planned.
