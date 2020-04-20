The Glenwood School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will be held via videoconferencing through Zoom. The videoconference will be publicly accessible at www.zoom.us/join and entering meeting ID: 785 3066 3736 and then password 68maxc.
Items on the agenda include an opportunity for public comment and reports from the curriculum director and the principal.
Superintendent Wayne Stewart will give a report on school finances, alternative procedures caused by COVID-19, postponed election and reorganization, and related discussion.
The board will then adjourn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.