The West Plains Daily Quill office is closed today due to inclement weather.
The office will reopen when weather permits; Thursday's paper will be published as scheduled.
Phone lines are open, though delays in answering calls may occur.
Customers are encouraged to email for any service needs. To send news tips and questions for the Editorial Department, email news@wpdailyquill.net; for the Sales Department, ads@wpdailyquill.net; and for the Printing Department, printing@wpdailyquill.net.
WEST PLAINS WARMING CENTERS
With West Plains grappling with heavy snowfall and extreme cold temperatures, West Plains city officials remind residents of additional options when it comes to staying warm this week.
through Friday, the West Plains Civic Center (110 St. Louis Street), the West Plains Public Library (750 West Broadway), and the Jimmie Carroll Sports Complex (corner of Olden and Howell Avenue) will all be open during the day, and in the evenings First Baptist Church will continue to remain open as a warming station.
WEST PLAINS SENIOR CENTER
The West Plains Senior Center is closed today due to weather, and has canceled its drive-up hot meal originally scheduled for Friday.
WEST PLAINS R-7 ACTIVITIES
The high school girls basketball game vs. Camdenton that was to have been played Tuesday has been rescheduled for this Saturday at Camdenton, weather permitting. Freshmen will begin at noon.
The Mid-Winter game and ceremony scheduled for Wednesday night has been postponed to this Saturday, also as weather permits. Freshmen will start at noon. The Mid-Winter ceremony will be between JV and Varsity games. Location is to be determined.
Tonight’s home boys basketball game vs. Kickapoo has been rescheduled for Feb. 26. Location is to be determined.
The meeting for sophomores interested in participating in the Early Degree Program next school year scheduled for this evening has been postponed. A new date is to be determined.
VA CLINIC
The West Plains VA Clinic will open at 10 a.m. today, delayed by weather.
Updates regarding area closures will be added as notices are received.
THURSDAY RECYCLING
City of West Plains Recycling crews will not pick up recycling on Thursday.
