Sixteen cases of coronavirus infection are known to be active in Howell County, health department officials reported Monday.
With 11 new cases added over the past week, the total number to date is 3,710. The number of new cases is down by three from this time last week.
Using estimated numbers, the test positivity rate is 11.6%, down 6.9 percentage points in the same time frame. The number of patients hospitalized remains at nine.
The University of Missouri dashboard shows cases are down 21.43% from eight to 14 days ago, and in the past seven days, an average of 3.9 cases per 100,000 population has been reported.
MISSOURI
Total COVID-19 cases: 570,876.
Change in past three days: 1,950.
75,000+: St. Louis County.
25,000-49,999: Greene, Jackson, Kansas City, St. Charles, St. Louis City.
10,000-24,999: Boone, Buchanan, Jefferson.
5,000-9,999: Cape Girardeau, Cass, Christian, Clay, Cole, Franklin, Jasper, Joplin, Pettis, Pulaski, St. Francois.
2,500-4,999: Barry, Butler, Callaway, Camden, Dunklin, Howell, Johnson, Laclede, Lafayette, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marion, Newton, Phelps, Platte, Polk, Saline, Scott, Stoddard, Stone, Taney, Warren, Washington, Webster.
1,000-2,499: Adair, Andrew, Audrain, Bates, Benton, Bollinger, Caldwell, Carroll, Cedar, Clinton, Cooper, Crawford, Dallas, DeKalb, Dent, Douglas, Gasconade, Grundy, Harrison, Henry, Howard, Lewis, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Madison, McDonald, Miller, Mississippi, Moniteau, Montgomery, Morgan, New Madrid, Nodaway, Osage, Pemiscot, Perry, Pike, Ralls, Randolph, Ray, Ripley, Ste. Genevieve, Texas, Vernon, Wayne, Wright.
500-999: Barton, Carter, Chariton, Clark, Dade, Daviess, Gentry, Hickory, Holt, Iron, Maries, Monroe, Oregon, Ozark, Shannon, Shelby, St. Clair, Sullivan.
Under 500: Atchison, Knox, Mercer, Putnam, Reynolds, Schuyler, Scotland, Worth.
Deaths: 8,374.
Change in past three days: 10.
ARKANSAS
Total COVID-19 cases: 328,707.
Change in past three days: 662.
25,000+: Benton, Pulaski, Washington.
10,000-24,999: Craighead, Faulkner, Saline, Sebastian.
5,000-9,999: Crawford, Crittenden, Garland, Greene, Jefferson, Lonoke, Mississippi, Pope, White.
2,500-4,999: Baxter, Boone, Carroll, Hot Spring, Independence, Jackson, Johnson, Lincoln, Miller, Poinsett, Sevier, St. Francis, Union, Yell.
1,000-2,499: Arkansas, Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Clark, Clay, Cleburne, Columbia, Conway, Cross, Desha, Drew, Franklin, Fulton, Grant, Hempstead, Howard, Izard, Lawrence, Lee, Little River, Logan, Madison, Marion, Ouachita, Phillips, Polk, Randolph, Sharp, Van Buren.
500-999: Cleveland, Dallas, Lafayette, Monroe, Montgomery, Nevada, Newton, Perry, Pike, Prairie, Scott, Searcy, Stone, Woodruff.
Under 500: Calhoun.
Deaths: 5,544.
Change in past three days: 29.
Source: Local health departments and state COVID-19 dashboards.
