Howell County and West Plains city officials will meet Friday to discuss emergency measures.
At 11 a.m., city council members will read an ordinance that, if approved, grants Mayor Jack Pahlmann the authority to issue a proclamation of civic emergency. Action items on the agenda include a review of a stay-at-home order and declaration of emergency proclamation, and discussion of the city’s Pandemic Virus Preparedness Plan.
Due to recommendations to avoid gatherings of 10 people or more, the meeting will be live streamed on The City of West Plains Facebook page.l
The Howell County Commissioners will have an open meeting at 1 p.m. in the Howell County Commission Room in the county office building, 35 Court Square in West Plains.
The commission will review and approve an emergency resolution for Howell County, and approve accounts payable that may come before the commission and recognize guests who may appear before the commission.
